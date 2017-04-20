Stephen Colbert bids farewell to Bill O’Reilly: “Stay strong, Papa Bear!”

Bill O’Reilly tarnished the intellect of a generation, but at least we got Stephen Colbert out of it. As host of The Colbert Report, Colbert played a loudmouth conservative pundit largely inspired by O’Reilly. Colbert retired the character when he took over the reigns of the Late Show, but in the wake of O’Reilly’s firing from Fox News, he thought it was only right to revive the character so that he could say goodbye to his “Papa Bear.”

“And what? Suddenly sexual harassment’s a crime?” Colbert asked in “a pre-recorded statement filmed via satellite.” “But that’s the country we live in now. Obama’s Trump’s America,” he added. “I guess I always knew this day would come. When I first saw Bill on TV, I knew in my heart that no one could possibly sustain such a broad character for that long.” Colbert then invited O’Reilly to come live in his and Jon Stewart’s mountain cabin.

Also tonight! Conservative pundit 'Stephen Colbert' reacts to #BillOReilly's dismissal from Fox News. #LSSC pic.twitter.com/p8IJtmKBcn — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) April 20, 2017

The actual, real-life Colbert addressed O’Reilly’s firing during the monologue of Wednesday night’s Late Show and kindly uploaded it to Twitter so we could all get an advanced viewing.