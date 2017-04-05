Stephen King and Owen King’s upcoming novel Sleeping Beauties to be adapted for TV

Just last week, it was announced that Stephen King and his son, Joe Hill, would see their novella Throttle be made into a film. Perhaps his other novelist son, Owen, got jealous, because now it appears he and King’s first collaboration, the forthcoming Sleeping Beauties, is on track to be developed into a TV series.

A synopsis from the book’s publisher describes the book thusly:

“In a future so real and near it might be now, something happens when women go to sleep; they become shrouded in a cocoon-like gauze. If they are awakened, if the gauze wrapping their bodies is disturbed or violated, the women become feral and spectacularly violent; and while they sleep they go to another place… The men of our world are abandoned, left to their increasingly primal devices. One woman, however, the mysterious Evie, is immune to the blessing or curse of the sleeping disease. Is Evie a medical anomaly to be studied? Or is she a demon who must be slain? Set in a small Appalachian town whose primary employer is a women’s prison, Sleeping Beauties is a wildly provocative, gloriously absorbing father/son collaboration between Stephen King and Owen King.”

According to Deadline, production company Anonymous Content won a fierce bidding war for the rights. Michael Sugar, the Oscar-winning producer of Spotlight, will executive produce alongside Ashley Zalta. The duo is also behind Netflix’s The OA and Maniac, an upcoming series helmed by Cary Fukunaga that will feature Emma Stone and Jonah Hill.

Sleeping Beauties joins J.J. Abrams’ Castle Rock and David E. Kelley’s Mr. Mercedes on King’s slate of forthcoming TV adaptations. That’s in addition to adaptations of Gerald’s Game and 1922 coming to Netflix, The Dark Tower arriving in theaters early August, the It remake dropping next September, and a forthcoming adaptation of Revival starring Russell Crowe.

As always, you can enjoy in-depth analysis and news on all things King by listening to our very own The Losers’ Club podcast.