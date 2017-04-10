Steve Perry intends to release his first solo album in two decades later this year

Steve Perry reunited with his former Journey band mates onstage last Friday at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. His time with Journey may be a thing of the past now, but the singer has some big plans of his own, and for the very near future.

In an interview with ABC Radio, Perry revealed he will release a new solo album later this year, his first in over two decades. The long-awaited follow-up to 1994’s For the Love of Strange Medicine was inspired by a special someone who he’d lost to cancer not too long ago.

“I met someone and I feel [sic] in love with this person,” he explained. “And I lost this person to breast cancer four years ago. In the midst of that, I had written some songs, and before I met her I had sketched some. And so about a year ago, I started recording.”

“Basically the record is an emotional expression, and a reason to make one,” continued Perry. “It’s been a real cathartic experience going back to that emotional place that I thought I would never go back to. And we really have been doing our very best to capture what I think are some timeless songs.”

Rumors of a forthcoming solo album go as far back as 2014, when, after much encouragement from friends in the band Eels, Perry returned to the stage after nearly 20 years.

Revisit Strange Medicine single “Missing You”: