Sufjan Stevens releases Carrie & Lowell Live album: Stream/download

Photo by​ ​Ben Kaye

​This year marks the two-year anniversary of Sufjan Stevens’ acclaimed full-length effort Carrie & Lowell. To celebrate the occasion, Stevens and his label Asthmatic Kitty have released a live album version of the record. Apple Music and Spotify users can stream it in full down below, or you can play it via Bandcamp.

The live collection was recorded on November 9th, 2015 at North Charleston Performing Arts Center in South Carolina. It spans 15 songs, including singles “No Shade in the Shadow of the Cross” and “Should Have Known Better”. There’s also an encore performance featuring Stevens and Gallant’s cover of Drake’s “Hotline Bling”.

In addition to audio, Carrie & Lowell Live will soon be available in visual formats (YouTube, Vimeo). The concert footage was shot and produced by We Are Films, edited by Keith Bradshaw and Deborah Johnson, and mixed by Casey Foubert.

This release comes ahead of Stevens’ new collaborative album with The National’s Bryce Dessner and Nico Muhly, due out June 9th.

Carrie & Lowell Live Artwork:

Carrie & Lowell Live Tracklist:

01. Redford (For Yia-Yia and Papou)

02. Death With Dignity

03. Should Have Known Better

04. All of Me Wants All Of You

05. John My Beloved

06. The Only Thing

07. Fourth of July

08. No Shade in the Shadow of the Cross

09. Carrie & Lowell

10. Drawn to the Blood

11. Eugene

12. Vesuvius

13. Futile Devices

14. Blue Bucket of Gold

15. Blue Bucket Outro

Encore:

16. Hotline Bling (feat. Gallant)