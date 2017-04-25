Menu
Music Videos

Sufjan Stevens, The National’s Bryce Dessner, and Nico Muhly announce tour dates behind collaborative album Planetarium

Plus, watch the video for second single "Mercury"

by
on April 25, 2017, 11:45am
On June 9th, Sufjan StevensThe National’s Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, and drummer James McAlister will release their solar system-inspired collaborative album, Planetarium. Better yet, the indie rock dream team will bring the LP out on the road this summer for a select number of tour dates.

In July, the supergroup will first play a one-off gig in Paris before returning stateside for shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Oakland. This marks the first time all four musicians will perform together behind Planetarium; they’ll be backed onstage by string and brass sections.

Find the band’s full schedule below.

Planetarium Live 2017 Tour Dates:
07/10 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris
07/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park
07/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery
07/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

In addition, the intergalactic music video for second single “Mercury” has been revealed today.

