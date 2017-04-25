Sufjan Stevens, The National’s Bryce Dessner, and Nico Muhly announce tour dates behind collaborative album Planetarium

On June 9th, Sufjan Stevens, The National’s Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, and drummer James McAlister will release their solar system-inspired collaborative album, Planetarium. Better yet, the indie rock dream team will bring the LP out on the road this summer for a select number of tour dates.

In July, the supergroup will first play a one-off gig in Paris before returning stateside for shows in Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and Oakland. This marks the first time all four musicians will perform together behind Planetarium; they’ll be backed onstage by string and brass sections.

Find the band’s full schedule below.

Planetarium Live 2017 Tour Dates:

07/10 – Paris, FR @ Philharmonie de Paris

07/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Celebrate Brooklyn! at Prospect Park

07/20 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Forever Cemetery

07/21 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

In addition, the intergalactic music video for second single “Mercury” has been revealed today.