Last month, the supergroup comprised of Sufjan Stevens, The National’s Bryce Dessner, Nico Muhly, and drummer James McAlister revealed they were finally releasing a recording of their 2013 solar system-inspired original composition, Planetarium. Alongside the announcement, they gave a preview of the album with a song called “Saturn”. Today, they’ve followed up with another teaser track.

Entitled “Mercury”, the song closes out Planetarium and features a sorrowful Stevens singing over a beautiful orchestral arrangement. “You ran off with it all/ And I’m desperate/ All that I dreamed/ Where do you run, where do you run to?”

Planetarium is out June 9th via 4AD. Watch a teaser for the album below.