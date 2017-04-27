Photo by Philip Cosores
SZA announced her new album, CTRL, at the top of the year. Save for the lead single, “Drew Barrymore”, however, we haven’t heard much of anything from the CoSigned R&B singer’s long awaited follow-up to 2014’s Z EP. Today, the Top Dawg Entertainment MC has finally unveiled a second teaser track in the form of “Love Galore”.
Featuring Travis Scott, the track is a relatively minimalist affair, built mostly on the breezy skittering percussion. Underneath it all are some pitch-bent synthesizers that sound like they’re being played off a slightly warped VHS tape from the ’80s. It’s SZA’s vocals that really take centerstage as she sings, “Why you bother me when you know you don’t want me?/ Why you bother me when you know you got a woman?” Take a listen below. Update: She’s also shared a NSFW video for the track, which you can see below.
In related news, Travis Scott will tour this summer with SZA’s TDE labelmate, Kendrick Lamar.