SZA shares new single “Love Galore” featuring Travis Scott — listen

Another listen at the TDE artist's forthcoming full-length, CTRL

by
on April 27, 2017, 12:12pm
Photo by​ ​Philip Cosores

​​SZA announced her new album, CTRL, at the top of the year. Save for the lead single, “Drew Barrymore”, however, we haven’t heard much of anything from the CoSigned R&B singer’s long awaited follow-up to 2014’s Z EP. Today, the Top Dawg Entertainment MC has finally unveiled a second teaser track in the form of “Love Galore”.

Featuring Travis Scott, the track is a relatively minimalist affair, built mostly on the breezy skittering percussion. Underneath it all are some pitch-bent synthesizers that sound like they’re being played off a slightly warped VHS tape from the ’80s. It’s SZA’s vocals that really take centerstage as she sings, “Why you bother me when you know you don’t want me?/ Why you bother me when you know you got a woman?” Take a listen below. Update: She’s also shared a NSFW video for the track, which you can see below.

In related news, Travis Scott will tour this summer with SZA’s TDE labelmate, Kendrick Lamar.

