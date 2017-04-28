Tame Impala threaten to sue Chinese dairy company for using “The Less I Know the Better” knockoff in an ad

Rihanna’s 2016 album, Anti, surprisingly included a cover of Tame Impala’s “Same Ol’ Mistakes”. A spacey and contemplative R&B update on the original, it ended up becoming one of our top 10 favorite covers of 2016.

Another Tame Impala track seems to have again popped up elsewhere unexpectedly — or rather, an unapproved knockoff version of one. As the Aussie natives point out in an Instagram post, a Chinese ad for blueberry milk features a song that suspiciously sounds very similar to their Currents single “The Less I Know the Better”.

(Read: 10 Famous Instances of Alleged Music Plagiarism)

“I mean COME ON guys at least put some effort in,” frontman Kevin Parker wrote in the post’s caption. Judging by the hashtag included — #lawsuit — it looks like Tame Impala will soon be taking legal action against Mengniu, the dairy company behind the commercial.

Check out the ad in question below, followed by the original “The Less I Know the Better”.