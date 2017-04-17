Menu
Taylor Bennett shares new song as a birthday present for his older brother, Chance the Rapper — listen

The song is a reimagining of "D.R.A.M. (A Special Remix)" off Chance the Rapper's Coloring Book

on April 16, 2017, 10:59pm
Today is Chance the Rapper’s 24th birthday, and his little brother, Taylor Bennett, gifted him one hell of a present. Bennett took “D.R.A.M. Sings Special”, a lovely, uplifting track from Chance’s 2016 mixtape, Coloring Book, and put his own spin on it. Keeping the song’s dreamy beat, Bennett distorts the song’s chorus and intercuts it with verses that celebrate his brother’s career and influence on his life.

Stream the breezy, heartwarming song below.

Unsurprisingly, Chance was touched.

Brotherly love is a beautiful thing.

