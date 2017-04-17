Today is Chance the Rapper’s 24th birthday, and his little brother, Taylor Bennett, gifted him one hell of a present. Bennett took “D.R.A.M. Sings Special”, a lovely, uplifting track from Chance’s 2016 mixtape, Coloring Book, and put his own spin on it. Keeping the song’s dreamy beat, Bennett distorts the song’s chorus and intercuts it with verses that celebrate his brother’s career and influence on his life.

Stream the breezy, heartwarming song below.

Unsurprisingly, Chance was touched.

My only brother Taylor Bennett made me this song for my birthday and brought me to tears. https://t.co/NE4DBuH5Qe — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) April 16, 2017

Brotherly love is a beautiful thing.