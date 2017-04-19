Back in March, alt-rock icons The Afghan Whigs announced their eighth studio album, In Spades. Now that we’re only weeks away from its May 5th release via Sub Pop, Greg Dulli and co. have dropped another new jam to drum up some hype, one that takes a left turn from lead single “Demon in Profile” and offers a slightly international spin to the elements.
It’s called “Arabian Heights”, and as with anything Dulli touches, the song sounds carnally slick — you know, like a guy who can pull off a jean jacket and a velvet shirt in August? No? Okay then. On a more grounded note, fans of Dulli’s other band The Twilight Singers should find similar echoes here, specifically the way things drive at a chill 77 mph. Listen in below.
Consult the album’s tracklist and the band’s tour dates below. If you’re in New York — or rather, Harlem — Dulli and the gang are playing a show at The Apollo Theater on May 23rd ahead of their European tour. It’s sold out, but hey, you can always find tickets elsewhere. Vivid Seats, perhaps?
In Spades Tracklist:
01. Birdland
02. Arabian Heights
03. Demon in Profile
04. Toy Automatic
05. Oriole
06. Copernicus
07. The Spell
08. Light as a Feather
09. I Got Lost
10. Into the Floor
The Afghan Whigs 2017 Tour Dates:
05/23 – Harlem, NY @ The Apollo Theater
05/26 – Manchester, UK @ Cathedral
05/27 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC
05/28 – Dublin, IE @ Academy
05/30 – London, UK @ Koko
06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival
06/03 – Bologna, IT @ Zona Roveri
06/04 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture
06/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium
06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus
06/09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival
06/10 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan
06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan
06/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp
06/14 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix
06/15 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
08/04 – Vienna, AT @ WUK
08/05 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar
08/06 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte
08/08 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Halle
08/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival
08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival