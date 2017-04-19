Back in March, alt-rock icons The Afghan Whigs announced their eighth studio album, In Spades. Now that we’re only weeks away from its May 5th release via Sub Pop, Greg Dulli and co. have dropped another new jam to drum up some hype, one that takes a left turn from lead single “Demon in Profile” and offers a slightly international spin to the elements.

It’s called “Arabian Heights”, and as with anything Dulli touches, the song sounds carnally slick — you know, like a guy who can pull off a jean jacket and a velvet shirt in August? No? Okay then. On a more grounded note, fans of Dulli’s other band The Twilight Singers should find similar echoes here, specifically the way things drive at a chill 77 mph. Listen in below.

Consult the album’s tracklist and the band’s tour dates below. If you’re in New York — or rather, Harlem — Dulli and the gang are playing a show at The Apollo Theater on May 23rd ahead of their European tour. It’s sold out, but hey, you can always find tickets elsewhere. Vivid Seats, perhaps?

In Spades Tracklist:

01. Birdland

02. Arabian Heights

03. Demon in Profile

04. Toy Automatic

05. Oriole

06. Copernicus

07. The Spell

08. Light as a Feather

09. I Got Lost

10. Into the Floor

The Afghan Whigs 2017 Tour Dates:

05/23 – Harlem, NY @ The Apollo Theater

05/26 – Manchester, UK @ Cathedral

05/27 – Glasgow, UK @ ABC

05/28 – Dublin, IE @ Academy

05/30 – London, UK @ Koko

06/01 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound Festival

06/03 – Bologna, IT @ Zona Roveri

06/04 – Zagreb, HR @ Tvornica Kulture

06/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Palladium

06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Kesselhaus

06/09 – Aarhus, DK @ NorthSide Festival

06/10 – Oslo, NO @ Vulkan

06/12 – Hamburg, DE @ Gruenspan

06/13 – Frankfurt, DE @ Batschkapp

06/14 – Antwerp, BE @ Trix

06/15 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

08/04 – Vienna, AT @ WUK

08/05 – Prague, CZ @ Lucerna Music Bar

08/06 – Zurich, CH @ Mascotte

08/08 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Halle

08/09 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

08/10 – Gothenburg, SE @ Way Out West Festival

08/13 – Helsinki, FI @ Flow Festival