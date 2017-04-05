The Beatles to release massive 50th anniversary reissue of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

The Beatles classic Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band celebrates its 50th anniversary in June. To mark the occasion, a massive reissue of the album is scheduled for release on May 26th, and it includes a ton of bonus material.
As Rolling Stone details, the reissue will be available in various bundles: a single CD, an expanded deluxe edition (digitally with a 2-CD set or 2-LP vinyl format), and a super deluxe box set. Every bundle will include a new CD stereo mix of the album, but the real goodies can be found in the deluxe packages: all come with previously unreleased takes of the LP’s 13 original tracks. The deluxe CD and digital iterations boast a previously unreleased cut of “Penny Lane” and two unearthed takes of “Strawberry Fields Forever”.
The six-disc super deluxe box set is the most loaded of them all, containing an extra 33 recordings. A number of these have never seen the light of day, newly mixed from the four-track session tapes, while others are unreleased mono mixes. Two of the discs feature surround-sound mixes on Blu-ray and DVD along with visual promos for the LP and the 1992 documentary, The Making of Sgt. Pepper. The box set also includes a 144-page hardcover book about the album, complete with an introduction from McCartney.
Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Reissue Tracklist:
CD
(Sgt. Pepper 2017 Stereo Mix)
01. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
02. With A Little Help From My Friends
03. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
04. Getting Better
05. Fixing A Hole
06. She’s Leaving Home
07. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!
08. Within You Without You
09. When I’m Sixty-Four
10. Lovely Rita
11. Good Morning Good Morning
12. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)
13. A Day In The Life
Deluxe [2CD, digital]
CD 1
Sgt. Pepper 2017 Stereo Mix
CD 2
01. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9]
02. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]
03. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1]
04. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End]
05. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]
06. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]
07. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 4]
08. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments]
09. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]
10. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]
11. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]
12. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Take 8]
13. A Day In The Life [Take 1 With Hummed Last Chord]
14. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 7]
15. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 26]
16. Strawberry Fields Forever [Stereo Mix – 2015]
17. Penny Lane [Take 6 – Instrumental]
18. Penny Lane [Stereo Mix – 2017]
Deluxe Vinyl
LP 1
Sgt. Pepper 2017 Stereo Mix
LP 2 (Complete early takes from the sessions in the same sequence as the album)
Side A
01. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9 And Speech]
02. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]
03. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1]
04. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End]
05. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]
06. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]
07. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 4]
Side B
01. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments]
02. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]
03. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]
04. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]
05. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Take 8]
06. A Day In The Life [Take 1 With Hummed Last Chord]
Super Deluxe [4CD/DVD/Blu-ray box set]
CD 1
Sgt. Pepper 2017 Stereo Mix
CD 2 (Complete early takes from the sessions, sequenced in chronological order of their first recording dates)
01. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 1]
02. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 4]
03. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 7]
04. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 26]
05. Strawberry Fields Forever [Stereo Mix – 2015]
06. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]
07. Penny Lane [Take 6 – Instrumental]
08. Penny Lane [Vocal Overdubs And Speech]
09. Penny Lane [Stereo Mix – 2017]
10. A Day In The Life [Take 1]
11. A Day In The Life [Take 2]
12. A Day In The Life [Orchestra Overdub]
13. A Day In The Life (Hummed Last Chord) [Takes 8, 9, 10 and 11]
14. A Day In The Life (The Last Chord)
15. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 1 – Instrumental]
16. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9 And Speech]
17. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 1 – Instrumental, Breakdown]
18. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]
CD 3 (Complete early takes from the sessions, sequenced in chronological order of their first recording dates)
01. Fixing A Hole [Take 1]
02. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]
03. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Speech From Before Take 1; Take 4 And Speech At End]
04. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 7]
05. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]
06. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1 And Speech At The End]
07. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Speech, False Start And Take 5]
08. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End]
09. Getting Better [Take 12]
10. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments Only]
11. Within You Without You [George Coaching The Musicians]
12. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]
13. She’s Leaving Home [Take 6 – Instrumental]
14. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]
15. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Speech And Take 8]
CD 4 (Sgt. Pepper and bonus tracks in Mono)
1-13: 2017 Direct Transfer of Sgt. Pepper Original Mono Mix
14. Strawberry Fields Forever [Original Mono Mix]
15. Penny Lane [Original Mono Mix]
16. A Day In The Life [Unreleased First Mono Mix]
17. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Unreleased Mono Mix – No. 11]
18. She’s Leaving Home [Unreleased First Mono Mix]
19. Penny Lane [Capitol Records U.S. Promo Single – Mono Mix]
DISCS 5 & 6 (Blu-ray & DVD)
Audio Features (both discs):
– New 5.1 Surround Audio mixes of ‘Sgt. Pepper’ album and “Penny Lane,” plus 2015 5.1 Surround mix of “Strawberry Fields Forever” (Blu-ray: DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby True HD 5.1 / DVD: DTS Dolby Digital 5.1)
– High Resolution Audio versions of 2017 ‘Sgt. Pepper’ stereo mix and 2017 “Penny Lane” stereo mix, plus 2015 “Strawberry Fields Forever” hi res stereo mix (Blu-ray: LPCM Stereo 96KHz/24bit / DVD: LPCM Stereo)
Video Features (both discs):
– The Making of Sgt. Pepper [restored 1992 documentary film, previously unreleased]
– Promotional Films: “A Day In The Life;” “Strawberry Fields Forever;” “Penny Lane” [4K restored]