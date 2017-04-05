Menu
The Beatles to release massive 50th anniversary reissue of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

Chock-full of bonus material, including previously unreleased versions of the LP's 13 tracks

by
on April 05, 2017, 10:55am
The Beatles classic Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band celebrates its 50th anniversary in June. To mark the occasion, a massive reissue of the album is scheduled for release on May 26th, and it includes a ton of bonus material.

As Rolling Stone details, the reissue will be available in various bundles: a single CD, an expanded deluxe edition (digitally with a 2-CD set or 2-LP vinyl format), and a super deluxe box set. Every bundle will include a new CD stereo mix of the album, but the real goodies can be found in the deluxe packages: all come with previously unreleased takes of the LP’s 13 original tracks. The deluxe CD and digital iterations boast a previously unreleased cut of “Penny Lane” and two unearthed takes of “Strawberry Fields Forever”.

The six-disc super deluxe box set is the most loaded of them all, containing an extra 33 recordings. A number of these have never seen the light of day, newly mixed from the four-track session tapes, while others are unreleased mono mixes. Two of the discs feature surround-sound mixes on Blu-ray and DVD along with visual promos for the LP and the 1992 documentary, The Making of Sgt. Pepper. The box set also includes a 144-page hardcover book about the album, complete with an introduction from McCartney.

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band Reissue Tracklist:

CD
(Sgt. Pepper 2017 Stereo Mix)
01. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
02. With A Little Help From My Friends
03. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds
04. Getting Better
05. Fixing A Hole
06. She’s Leaving Home
07. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite!
08. Within You Without You
09. When I’m Sixty-Four
10. Lovely Rita
11. Good Morning Good Morning
12. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)
13. A Day In The Life

Deluxe [2CD, digital]
CD 1
Sgt. Pepper 2017 Stereo Mix

CD 2
01. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9]
02. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]
03. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1]
04. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End]
05. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]
06. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]
07. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 4]
08. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments]
09. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]
10. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]
11. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]
12. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Take 8]
13. A Day In The Life [Take 1 With Hummed Last Chord]
14. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 7]
15. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 26]
16. Strawberry Fields Forever [Stereo Mix – 2015]
17. Penny Lane [Take 6 – Instrumental]
18. Penny Lane [Stereo Mix – 2017]

Deluxe Vinyl
LP 1
Sgt. Pepper 2017 Stereo Mix

LP 2 (Complete early takes from the sessions in the same sequence as the album)
Side A
01. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9 And Speech]
02. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]
03. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1]
04. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End]
05. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]
06. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]
07. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 4]

Side B
01. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments]
02. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]
03. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]
04. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]
05. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Take 8]
06. A Day In The Life [Take 1 With Hummed Last Chord]

Super Deluxe [4CD/DVD/Blu-ray box set]
CD 1
Sgt. Pepper 2017 Stereo Mix

CD 2 (Complete early takes from the sessions, sequenced in chronological order of their first recording dates)
01. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 1]
02. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 4]
03. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 7]
04. Strawberry Fields Forever [Take 26]
05. Strawberry Fields Forever [Stereo Mix – 2015]
06. When I’m Sixty-Four [Take 2]
07. Penny Lane [Take 6 – Instrumental]
08. Penny Lane [Vocal Overdubs And Speech]
09. Penny Lane [Stereo Mix – 2017]
10. A Day In The Life [Take 1]
11. A Day In The Life [Take 2]
12. A Day In The Life [Orchestra Overdub]
13. A Day In The Life (Hummed Last Chord) [Takes 8, 9, 10 and 11]
14. A Day In The Life (The Last Chord)
15. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 1 – Instrumental]
16. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band [Take 9 And Speech]
17. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 1 – Instrumental, Breakdown]
18. Good Morning Good Morning [Take 8]

CD 3 (Complete early takes from the sessions, sequenced in chronological order of their first recording dates)
01. Fixing A Hole [Take 1]
02. Fixing A Hole [Speech And Take 3]
03. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Speech From Before Take 1; Take 4 And Speech At End]
04. Being For The Benefit Of Mr. Kite! [Take 7]
05. Lovely Rita [Speech And Take 9]
06. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Take 1 And Speech At The End]
07. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Speech, False Start And Take 5]
08. Getting Better [Take 1 – Instrumental And Speech At The End]
09. Getting Better [Take 12]
10. Within You Without You [Take 1 – Indian Instruments Only]
11. Within You Without You [George Coaching The Musicians]
12. She’s Leaving Home [Take 1 – Instrumental]
13. She’s Leaving Home [Take 6 – Instrumental]
14. With A Little Help From My Friends [Take 1 – False Start And Take 2 – Instrumental]
15. Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise) [Speech And Take 8]

CD 4 (Sgt. Pepper and bonus tracks in Mono)
1-13: 2017 Direct Transfer of Sgt. Pepper Original Mono Mix
14. Strawberry Fields Forever [Original Mono Mix]
15. Penny Lane [Original Mono Mix]
16. A Day In The Life [Unreleased First Mono Mix]
17. Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds [Unreleased Mono Mix – No. 11]
18. She’s Leaving Home [Unreleased First Mono Mix]
19. Penny Lane [Capitol Records U.S. Promo Single – Mono Mix]

DISCS 5 & 6 (Blu-ray & DVD)
Audio Features (both discs):
– New 5.1 Surround Audio mixes of ‘Sgt. Pepper’ album and “Penny Lane,” plus 2015 5.1 Surround mix of “Strawberry Fields Forever” (Blu-ray: DTS HD Master Audio 5.1, Dolby True HD 5.1 / DVD: DTS Dolby Digital 5.1)
– High Resolution Audio versions of 2017 ‘Sgt. Pepper’ stereo mix and 2017 “Penny Lane” stereo mix, plus 2015 “Strawberry Fields Forever” hi res stereo mix (Blu-ray: LPCM Stereo 96KHz/24bit / DVD: LPCM Stereo)
Video Features (both discs):
– The Making of Sgt. Pepper [restored 1992 documentary film, previously unreleased]
– Promotional Films: “A Day In The Life;” “Strawberry Fields Forever;” “Penny Lane” [4K restored]

