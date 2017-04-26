Photo by Cameron Browne

Most acts have the luxury of being able to write, record, and rehearse together in one place. That’s not the case for The Builders and the Butchers, whose upcoming album, The Spark, was helmed virtually due to various members living beyond the folk band’s Portland home base.

Not only did their fifth LP overcome challenges involving distance, but also time, as it took them a solid five years to pen the music. The patient, simmering-type of creative process behind The Spark is mirrored throughout its 11 tracks, according to frontman Ryan Sollee.

“Our last record Western Medicine was saturated with sounds filling the space on every track,” he tells Consequence of Sound. “For The Spark, the intention was to really let things breathe, and have one or two unique instruments driving the melody. Concentrating more on the root of the song.”

The latest preview of the album comes with today’s “Never Tell”, a stomping, banjo-led number about the afterlife and a showdown with the devil. Sollee explains that the song was “influenced by a series of post apocalyptic novels I read, where people infected with a disease are burned at the stake. Kind of a cautionary tale.”

Stream it down below.

The Spark arrives on May 19th via Badman Recordings Co.; pre-orders can be made here.

The Spark Artwork:

The Spark Tracklist:

01. All Turn to Fire Pt. 1

02. All Turn to Fire Pt. 2

03. Older Than Sin

04. Let It Shine

05. Casket Lands

06. No Grave

07. Never Tell

08. Darker Day

09. Edge of a Knife

10. Fox

11. Let the Wind Carry Me Home

The Builders and the Butchers 2017 Tour Dates:

05/04 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

05/05 – Astoria, OR @ Ft. George Brewery

05/06 – Portland, OR @ Old Church

06/07 – San Francisco, CA @ Bottom of the Hill

06/08 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Crepe Place

06/09 – Visalia, CA @ Cellar Door

06/11 – San Diego, CA @ Casbah

06/27 – Lawrence, KS @ Replay Lounge

06/28 – Wichita, KS @ Fisch Haus

06/29 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

06/30 – Denver, CO @ Hi-Dive

07/01 – Boulder, CO @ Laughing Goat