The Chicago Critics Film Festival announces 2017 lineup

The Chicago Film Critics Association (CFCA) has just announced the 2017 lineup for its annual film festival, which is set to take place at Chicago’s Music Box Theatre from May 12th-18th.

The impressive bill collects an enviable assortment of the best films out of this year’s film festivals. Highlights include David Lowery’s haunting tale, A Ghost Story; Noël Wells’ heartfelt indie love letter to Austin, Mr. Roosevelt; and John Carroll Lynch’s directorial debut, Lucky.

Other noteworthy films include Pat Healy’s dark comedy Take Me; Brett Haley’s I’ll See You in My Dreams follow-up, The Hero; James Strouse’s hilarious comedy, The Incredible Jessica James; and a 10th anniversary screening of Richard Kelly’s Southland Tales.

Special guests this year include Aubrey Plaza, Kate Micucci, John Carroll Lynch, Pat Healy, Noël Wells, Jeff Baena, Brett Haley, Kogonada, and Jim Strouse.

Check out the full lineup below.

A festival pass is currently priced at $150 and includes an invitation to the week’s closing festivities. While individual tickets are also on sale at $12-15 each. Click here for more information.

Schedule

Friday, May 12th

— 7:00pm: The Little Hours

— 9:30pm: Patti Cake$

— 11:59pm: Bitch

Saturday, May 13th

— 11:00am: Score: A Film Music Documentary

— 1:00pm: CCFF Shorts Program #1

— 3:30pm: Band-Aid

— 6:00pm: Lucky

— 8:30pm: Southland Tales

— 11:59pm: Birdboy: The Forgotten Children

Sunday, May 14th

— 12:00pm: The Force

— 2:15pm: CCFF Shorts Program #2

— 4:45pm: Beach Rats

— 7:00pm: The Hero

— 9:30pm: Berlin Syndrome

Monday, May 15th

— 2:00pm: Bitch

— 5:00pm: Dina

— 7:15pm: Take Me

— 9:30pm: Dog Years

Tuesday, May 16th

— 3:00pm: Berlin Syndrome

— 5:15pm: Person to Person

— 7:15pm: Columbus

— 9:45pm: Wild

Wednesday, May 17th

— 3:00pm: Birdboy: The Forgotten Children

— 5:00pm: La Barracuda

— 7:00pm: The Incredible Jessica James

— 9:15pm: Mr. Roosevelt

Thursday, May 18th

— 2:00pm: Lucky

— 4:00pm: Mr. Roosevelt

— 6:00pm: Menashe

— 8:00pm: A Ghost Story