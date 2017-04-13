This week has seen a flurry of news surrounding Alt-J and their upcoming album, Relaxer (June 2nd). Not only did the UK natives launch an LP-related video game on their website, but they also expanded their world tour to include a batch of North American dates for the fall. The group is back yet again today, and with a fresh music video for lead single “3WW” in tow.

Helmed by Los Angeles-based director Young Replicant (Lorde, Flying Lotus), it’s a breathtakingly cinematic visual that tells “the story of love and loss in the mountains of Mexico.” It starts off with a poignant funeral procession into the wilderness. However, things take an unexpected, supernatural turn once the sun sets and a man is left all alone with the coffin.

Watch it up above.