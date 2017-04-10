Photo by Philip Cosores

Back in January, The Decemberists announced “The Shuffling Off to Ragnarök Tour,” a trek on which they planned to road-test a “bunch of new songs.” At the tour’s kickoff over the weekend, the band made good on that promise, premiering a new track called “Traveling On”.



As you can tell from the fan-shot footage above, “Traveling On” was a crowd pleaser and drew hearty applause from the captive audience. It’s not yet known whether this new material will appear on The Decemberists’ follow-up to 2015’s What a Terrible World, What a Beautiful World. However, if Colin Meloy and co. are truly “trying [new material] on like new clothes, seeing how they fit,” then it sounds like this song has just the right cut.

In addition to “Traveling On”, the 18-song set included the debut of a song called “We All Die You” (footage for that one has yet to surface). Here was the night’s full setlist:

Setlist:

The Infanta

We Both Go Down Together

The Wrong Year

Shiny

Till the Water’s All Long Gone

Yankee Bayonet (I Will Be Home Then)

Traveling On (New Song)

The Gymnast, High Above Ground

Down by the Water

Odalisque

We All Die Young (New Song)

Lake Song

Los Angeles, I’m Yours

The Rake’s Song

O Valencia!

This Is Why We Fight

Encore:

The Tain

June Hymn

Check out the remainder of The Decemberists’ touring schedule below. The group also recently announced its very own Travelers’ Rest Music Festival. The two-day event takes place August 12th and 13th in frontman Colin Meloy’s hometown of Missoula, Montana and features Belle & Sebastian, The Head and the Heart, Real Estate, Sylvan Esso, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Shakey Graves, Julien Baker, and more.

The Decemberists 2017 Tour Dates:

04/09 – Richmond, VA @ The National

04/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

04/12 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/15 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

04/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/19 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

08/08 – Vancouver, BC @ The Orpheum

08/09 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

08/12 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheatre (Travelers’ Rest)

08/13 – Missoula, MT @ Big Sky Brewing Company Amphitheatre (Travelers’ Rest)

08/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Red Butte Garden Amphitheatre

08/17 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater