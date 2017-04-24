Photo by​ ​Pooneh Ghana

Philadelphia rockers The Districts have today announced a new full-length album entitled, Popular Manipulations. The follow-up to their 2015 breakthrough effort, A Flourish and a Spoil, is due out August 11th via Fat Possum.

Four of the 11 tracks on the LP were recorded with producer John Congleton, who’d previously worked with the band on Flourish. The other songs were all self-recorded by The Districts themselves alongside Pine Barons member Keith Abrams. “Both sessions were great,” frontman Robby Grote told Noisey. “We just have fun working with John. There’s a dialogue between us when we are working with him where he has suggestions or we’ll just talk stuff out, but it was definitely refreshing recording just a neighborhood away from where we live and doing it all ourselves with Keith. We viewed it as more of a challenge.”

In addition to the album announcement, the band has shared the video for lead single “Ordinary Day”, which was debuted back in February and released as a Record Store Day 7-inch. Directed by Out of Town Films, the clip is a brooding visual that Grote said “deals with ideas of loneliness, alienation and going through the motions in life.” It tackles those concepts by having the black-garbed band deliver a lifeless performance for a bunch of people in creepy white masks drinking milk. Take a look below.

Pre-orders for Popular Manipulations are going on now. The tracklist and cover art are below.

Popular Manipulations Album Art:

Popular Manipulations Tracklist:

01. If Before I Wake

02. Violet

03. Ordinary Day

04. Salt

05. Why Would I Wanna Be

06. Point

07. Airplane

08. Fat Kiddo

09. Capable

10. Rattling Of The Heart

11. Will You Please Be Quiet Please

The Districts will support their new record on a stuffed spring and summer tour that includes dates with My Morning Jacket and appearances at Lollapalooza and Osheaga. Find their full schedule below.

The Districts 2017 Tour Dates:

04/25 – Lexington, KY @ Cosmic Charlies

04/26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Woodward Theater

04/28 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club

05/04 – Towson, MD @ WTMD First Monday

05/19 – Brighton, UK @ The Great Escape

05/20 – Birmingham, UK @ The Institute

05/22 – Paris, FR @ La Maroquinerie

05/23 – London, UK @ The Dome

05/25 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus Szimpla

05/26 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling at Paradiso

06/21 – Charlotte, NC @ Visualite

06/22 – Charleston, SC @ Royal American

06/23 – Orlando, FL @ The Social

06/24 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

06/26 – Houston, TX @ Raven Tower

06/27 – Austin, TX @ Sidewinder

06/29 – Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

06/30 – Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

07/01 – Los Angeles, CA @ Troubadour

07/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Independent

07/06 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir

07/07 – Seattle, WA @ Tractor Tavern

07/08 – Vancouver, BC @ Cobalt

07/10 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court

07/11 – Denver, CO @ Globe Music Hall

07/13 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/04-06 – Montreal, QC @ Osheaga Music Festival

08/07 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

08/10 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live *

08/11 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

08/12 – North Adams, MA @ Mass MoCA *

08/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

08/18 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

08/25 – Reading , UK @ Reading Festival

08/26 – Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

08/27 – Hull, UK @ Fruit

08/29 – Newcastle, UK @ Cluny

08/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ Caves

08/31 – Glasgow, UK @ King Tuts

09/02 – Bristol, UK @ The Downs

09/03 – Cambridge, UK @ Portland Arms

09/05 – Nottingham, UK @ Bodega

09/06 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

09/07 – Cardiff, UK @ Clwb Ifor Bach

09/11 – Brighton, UK @ Haunt

09/14 – Monthey, CH @ Pont Rouge

09/15 – Milan, IT @ Serraglio

09/17 – Darmstadt, DE @ Golden Leaves Festival

09/18 – Zurich, CH @ Werk 21

09/19 – Munich, DE @ Strom

09/20 – Vienna, AT @ Flex

* = w/ My Morning Jacket