Last month, New York City’s The Drums announced the June 16th release of their fourth album,“Abysmal Thoughts”. The bouncy, lovestruck “Blood Under My Belt” served as our first preview of the album. Today, a bright, stylish video has surfaced for the track. Directed by CYCY Sanders, the video outfits frontman Jonny Pierce in Moschino racing gear and surrounds him with vibrant colors and simple, evocative images that Pierce calls his “visual fetishes.”

“I hate making music videos,” Pierce said in a statement. “But, alas, sometimes you need to feed the beast, and I decided to make a music video that explores some visual fetishes of mine—mainly sportswear and a new exploration of colors that I’ve long-loved but hadn’t been a part of the band’s aesthetic until now.” Watch the video above.