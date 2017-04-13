The Get Down’s Shameik Moore to voice Miles Morales in animated Spider-Man film

Sony has found their Spider-Man… again. The Hollywood Reporter has it that Shameik Moore, star of Dope and Netflix’s The Get Down will voice the Miles Morales version of the character in Sony’s forthcoming animated Spider-Man film.

Morales debuted as the second Spidey in the Ultimate Spider-Man series before moving over to the main Marvel Comics universe in 2015. The half-black, half-Puerto Rican character appeared in Disney XD’s animated show Ultimate Spider-Man, where he was voiced by Donald Glover. Interestingly, Glover will appear in Spider-Man: Homecoming, the live-action film set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Both that film and the currently untitled animated one came out of the joint deal between Marvel and Sony to share the big screen rights to the iconic web-slinger.

Liev Schreiber has also signed on to voice the villain in Sony Pictures Animation’s movie. It’s not currently known which bad guy he’ll lend his talents too, but we seriously doubt it’ll be a reprisal of his previous Marvel baddie role, Sabertooth, from the completely blah X-Men Origins: Wolverine.

Phil Lord and Chris Miller co-wrote the film, while The Little Prince screenwriter Bob Persichetti is co-directing with Peter Ramsey (Rise of the Guardians). Miles Morales will swing into theaters on December 21st, where he’ll do box office battle with Aquaman.