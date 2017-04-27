The Kickback announce sophomore album Weddings and Funerals, share album artwork

Photo by Jacob Boll

The Kickback will return this summer.

Earlier this afternoon, the Chicago rockers took over Consequence of Sound’s Instagram, where they teased the followup to their exceptional 2015 debut, Sorry All Over The Place. It’s called Weddings and Funerals and will hit shelves this summer.

Produced by Grammy-winning producer, engineer, and mixer Dennis Herring (Modest Mouse, Elvis Costello), the album was recorded at the tail-end of last year and comes fully stocked with hook-heavy tunes that singer-songwriter Billy Yost considers his best to date.

But that’s the future; for now, you can get hyped, pledge your support, and peep both their new album artwork and their tour dates below. If you’re lucky, you might even get to see them share a bill with ’90s grunge heartthrob Gavin Rossdale. No, really.

Album Artwork:

The Kickback 2017 Tour Dates:

05/09 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live #

05/10 – Atlanta, GA@ Roxy #

05/11 – Indianapolis, IN — Egyptian Theatre #

05/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Riverside Theatre #

05/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre #

05/17 – Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Theatre #

05/18 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel #

05/30 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

06/01 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

06/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Foundry SLS

06/03 – Temecula, CA @ Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival

06/04 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

06/06 – Denver, CO @ Paramount

06/07 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theater

06/09 – Fairfax, VA @ Celebrate Fairfax! Festival

06/10 – Baltimore, MD @ Power Plant Live!

# = w/ Bush