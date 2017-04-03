The New Pornographers share new album Whiteout Conditions: Stream

The New Pornographers are just days away from releasing their latest full-length record, Whiteout Conditions. Ahead of the album’s April 7th release, the whole thing is streaming in full below via NPR.

Whiteout Conditions follows 2014’s Brill Bruisers and marks their seventh album to date. It’s the band’s first effort to not feature vocals or guitars from Dan Bejar, as well as their first with drummer Joe Seiders as a full-time member. Seiders replaced Kurt Dahle around the time Brill Bruisers was released.

“Whiteout Conditions shares much of the sonic palette of its predecessor,” Consequence of Sound’s Dean Montanari wrote in his forthcoming review of the record, “with most of the songs having a kind of taut sound that resembles recent work by The Strokes and Phoenix more than the NPs of yore. But the closest analog might be Electric Light Orchestra, with peppermint swirls of synth, crunchy guitars, vocal effects, and occasional bursts of faux-orchestral strings and horns.”

The album was previewed by the title track, “High Ticket Attractions”, and the Neko Case-led “This is the World of Theatre”. Take a listen to the entire thing below.

Whiteout Conditions Album Art:

Whiteout Conditions Tracklist:

01. Play Money

02. Whiteout Conditions

03. High Ticket Attractions

04. This is the World of the Theatre

05. Darling Shade

06. Second Sleep

07. Colosseums

08. We’ve Been Here Before

09. Juke

10. Clockwise

11. Avalanche Alley

The New Pornographers will support the release on tour this spring and summer with Waxahatchee and Spoon.