The Pains of Being Pure at Heart announce summer tour ahead of new album

Photo by Ebru Yildiz

New York-based indie pop outfit The Pains of Being Pure at Heart have scheduled a North American tour for this summer.

Following a series of UK dates in May, the band will embark on a short but sweet North American leg starting in June and ending early July. While the West Coast doesn’t appear to be part of the agenda, you can find them along the East Coast, in the Midwest, and dipping into Canada. They’ll be joined on select dates by Frankie Rose and Ablebody.

Furthermore, fans can also look forward to a forthcoming LP, following up three critically acclaimed records: 2009’s self-titled EP, 2011’s Belong, and 2014’s Days of Abandon. The album is expected this summer, though a firm release date has not yet been set. Find the band’s complete tour itinerary below.

The Pains of Being Pure at Heart 2017 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

05/25 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day Cafe

05/27 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Think Tank

05/28 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

05/29 – Leeds, UK @ The Church

05/30 – London, UK @ Oslo Hackney

06/01 – Leicester, UK @ The Cookie

06/02 – Wolverhampton, UK @Newhampton Arts Centre

06/03 – Oxford, UK @ The Cellar

06/08 – Hamden, CT @The Ballroom at the Outer Space %

06/09 – Brooklyn, NY @ Northside Fest

06/14 –Cambridge, MA @The Sinclair *%

06/15 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3s Art Space *%

06/16 – Montreal, QC @ Bar le Ritz PDB *%

06/17 – Toronto, ON @ Horseshoe Tavern *%

06/19 – Cleveland, OH @ The Grog Shop *%

06/20 – Detroit, MI @ El Club *%

06/22 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. 7th St. Entry %

06/23 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon %

06/24 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall %

06/25 – St. Louis, MO @ The Firebird %

06/27 – Nashville, TN @ The High Watt %

06/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Earl %

06/30 – Chapel Hill, NC @ Local 506 %

07/01 – Washington DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel %

07/02 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Downstairs %

* = w/ Frankie Rose

% = w/ Ablebody