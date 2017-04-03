For Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle Album, Danger Mouse and producer Sam Cohen brought together a number of notable artist to cover songs from the postwar era that the show reimagines. Tracks like Angel Olsen’s version of “Who’s Sorry Now” and Sharon Van Etten’s take on Skeeter Davis’ “The End of the World” well suit the Amazon series’ dystopian vibes. The same goes for the latest taste of the soundtrack, The Shins’ cover of “A Taste of Honey”.

“A Taste of Honey” is a pop standard that originated as an instrumental track before artists like The Beatles and Barbra Streisand gave it vocals in the ’60s. It’s that versions that James Mercer and co. tackle for Resistance Radio, threading in a depressed jazz feel with slow strings and dripping pianos. Take a listen below.

Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle Album is due out April 7th from 30th Century.

Resistance Radio: The Man in the High Castle Album Tracklist:

01. Sharon Van Etten – “The End of the World”

02. Andrew VanWyngarden – “Nature Boy”

03. Beck – “Can’t Help Falling in Love (First ‘Stand-Up’ Show)”

04. Benjamin Booker – “Spoonful”

05. Sam Cohen – “The House of the Rising Sun”

06. The Shins – “A Taste of Honey”

07. Angel Olsen – “Who’s Sorry Now”

08. Waterstrider – “Speaking of Happiness”

09. Michael Kiwanuka – “Sometimes I Feel Like a Motherless Child”

10. Grandaddy – “Love Hurts”

11. Big Search – “Lonely Mound of Clay”

12. Kevin Morby – “I Only Have Eyes for You”

13. Kelis – “Who’s Lovin’ You”

14. Norah Jones – “Unchained Melody”

15. Curtis Harding – “Lead Me On”

16. Maybird – “All Alone Am I”

17. Karen O – “Living in a Trance”

18. Sam Cohen – “Get Happy”