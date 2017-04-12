Menu
The Shins perform "Half a Million" and "The Fear" on Kimmel — watch

In continued support of the band's recently released LP, Heartworms

April 12, 2017
The Shins recently contributed to the soundtrack for Amazon’s The Man in the High Castle. They also announced a co-headlining tour with fellow indie rock mainstays Spoon. On Tuesday, however, they turned the focus back on their new album, Heartworms, with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel. Led by frontman James Mercer’s distinct croon, the band cranked out a two-song set of “Half a Million” and “The Fear”. Replay both below.

(Read: How The Shins Changed Zach Braff’s Life Forever)

The Shins were on Colbert last month, where they knocked out LP track “Name for You”.

