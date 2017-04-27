Asked in a recent interview if they were excited to parody Donald Trump in future episodes, South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone got super cereal. “They’re already going out and doing the comedy,” Parker told Australia’s ABC News about Trump and his administration. “It’s tricky and it’s really tricky now as satire has become reality. We were really trying to make fun of what was going on [last season] but we couldn’t keep up. What was actually happening was way funnier than anything we could come up with. So we decided to just back off and let [politicians] do their comedy and we’ll do ours.”

While that’s certainly an honorable and totally sensible position, the creative minds behind The Simpsons were willing to give it their best shot. They’ve just put out a short animation spoofing the administration’s first 100 days; and, not only is it hilarious, it’s also ballsy as fuck — at least by Simpsons standards. The short opens with Press Secretary Sean Spicer hanging from a noose. Cut to a nude portrait of Melania Trump hanging from the wall, Steve Bannon and Jared Kushner strangling one another, and then ultimately, Donald Trump’s bedroom, where POTUS runs down his a list of his early “accomplishments.” Eventually, he turns on the TV and we learn that he’s appointed Ivanka to replace RBG on the Supreme Court. Understandably, these events have led Marge to become a pill popper. Oh, and Grandma Ape is deported by ICE. Pretty funny stuff — if not for the fact that most of it is rooted in reality.

