The Strokes played the biggest show of their career to 90,000 fans at Lollapalooza Argentina

The Strokes may have been born and bred in New York City, but the band received no bigger welcome than when they played in San Isidro, Argentina over the weekend. According to bassist Nikolai Fraiture, 90,000 people attended The Strokes’ headlining set at Lollapalooza Argentina, marking the biggest show of their career. The band responded by performing a 19-song set that included three (!) encores. The second and third encores appeared to be completely unplanned, with the band playing “You Only Live Once” and “Take It Or Leave It” played at the request of the audience.

Watch high-res footage of the performance below:

Setlist:

The Modern Age

Soma

Drag Queen

Someday

12:51

Reptilia

Is This It

Threat of Joy

Automatic Stop

Trying Your Luck

New York City Cops

Electricityscape

Barely Legal

Last Nite

Encore:

Heart in a Cage

80s Comedown Machine

Hard to Explain

Encore 2:

You Only Live Once (Crowd request)

Encore 3:

Take It or Leave It(Crowd request)