The War on Drugs announce fall 2017 tour dates

Photo by David Brendan Hall
The War on Drugs returned last weekend with their Record Store Day single “Thinking of a Place”. The 11-minute track is the band’s first new material in three years, and today, their comeback continues as they’ve announced a large run of fall tour dates.
The trek will kick off September 21st in the band’s hometown of Philadelphia. They’ll spend the next month hitting up major markets throughout the US and Canada before heading to Europe and the UK in November. The dates come in anticipation of the band’s fourth full-length effort and the follow-up to 2014’s Lost in the Dream, news of which a press release says “will be coming soon.”
Find TWOD’s full itinerary below, followed by a listen to “Thinking of a Place”.
The War on Drugs 2017 Tour Dates:
09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Music Center
09/22 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park
09/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
09/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
09/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory
09/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Outside Lawn)
09/30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater
10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre
10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre
10/11 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
10/14 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!
10/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live
11/03 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk
11/04 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
11/06 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan
11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
11/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands
11/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester
11/14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace
11/17 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra
11/18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique
11/20 – München, DE @ Muffathalle
11/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36
11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
11/24 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum
11/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1
11/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet