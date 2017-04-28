The War on Drugs announce fall 2017 tour dates

Photo by​ ​David Brendan Hall

​​The War on Drugs returned last weekend with their Record Store Day single “Thinking of a Place”. The 11-minute track is the band’s first new material in three years, and today, their comeback continues as they’ve announced a large run of fall tour dates.

The trek will kick off September 21st in the band’s hometown of Philadelphia. They’ll spend the next month hitting up major markets throughout the US and Canada before heading to Europe and the UK in November. The dates come in anticipation of the band’s fourth full-length effort and the follow-up to 2014’s Lost in the Dream, news of which a press release says “will be coming soon.”

Find TWOD’s full itinerary below, followed by a listen to “Thinking of a Place”.

The War on Drugs 2017 Tour Dates:

09/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Dell Music Center

09/22 – New York, NY @ SummerStage in Central Park

09/23 – Boston, MA @ Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

09/25 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

09/28 – Dallas, TX @ The Bomb Factory

09/29 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Outside Lawn)

09/30 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater

10/05 – Los Angeles, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/06 – Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

10/09 – Seattle, WA @ Moore Theatre

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

10/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/19 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/20 – Columbus, OH @ Express Live!

10/21 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

11/02 – Amsterdam, NL @ AFAS Live

11/03 – Cologne, DE @ E-Werk

11/04 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

11/06 – Paris, FR @ Bataclan

11/09 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

11/10 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowlands

11/12 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester

11/14 – London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

11/17 – Zurich, CH @ X-tra

11/18 – Milan, IT @ Fabrique

11/20 – München, DE @ Muffathalle

11/21 – Hamburg, DE @ Große Freiheit 36

11/22 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/24 – Oslo, NO @ Spektrum

11/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Tap 1

11/27 – Stockholm, SE @ Annexet