Featured photo by Alasdair McLellan

The xx recently wrapped up Night + Day, their star-studded residency at London’s O2 Brixton Academy which involved concerts, film screenings, and local fundraisers. Today, they’ve shared a short documentary about the eight-night stand, how it came together, and the importance of supporting the area’s surrounding community.

Along with personal interviews with the band’s Romy Madley-Croft and Oliver Sims, there’s footage of their onstage collaborations with Robyn, Florence Welch, and more. A performance of I See You highlight “On Hold” closes the film. Watch it in full up above.

“Night + Day has always been a special project to us, as it’s a way for us to connect with and celebrate all of the amazing cultural activity happening in the places that we love,” the British trio writes. “Brixton last month was a truly unforgettable experience for all of us, so we’re very pleased to be able to present this film to you all. Thank you again to everyone involved in Night + Day, we are beyond excited to bring Night + Day back again in the near future, hopefully we’ll see you there!”