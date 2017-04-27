Thee Oh Sees announce North American summer tour dates

Photo by​ ​David Brendan Hall

John Dwyer‘s Thee Oh Sees just don’t know how to keep quiet, so it’s no surprise that they’ve just announced a massive stretch of new tour dates. The prolific Bay Area rockers already had a run of European shows covering May and June, and the new additions add a North American run for September. They’ll play a handful of EU fests (OFF Festival, Way Out West, Green Man, OYA Festival) in August before returning stateside for concerts in Phoenix, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, Vancouver, and elsewhere.

In addition to revealing the new dates, the band has teased fresh music for the months ahead. A press release notes that the tour could “be an indicator of a busy 2017 from the John Dwyer-led outfit,” teasing, “Could these dates point to the possibility of a new record(s)?” Nothing official yet, but with two LPs dropping last year — A Weird Exits and An Odd Entrances — another multiple-record year from Thee Oh Sees is almost to be expected.

Find the band’s full itinerary below.

Thee Oh Sees 2017 Tour Dates:

04/29 – Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival

05/05 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus

05/06 – Frankfort, GE @ Zoom

05/07- Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown

05/08 – Berlin, GE @ Columbia Theater

05/10 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Coopérative de Mai

05/11 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirène

05/12 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

05/13 – Lyon, FR @ L’épicerie Moderne

05/14 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

05/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

05/17 – Brighton, UK @ Clarendon Centre

05/18 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

05/19 – Rennes, FR @ Antipode

05/20 – Reims, FR @ La Magnifique Society

05/21 – Brussels, BE @ L’Ancienne Belgique

05/26 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Festival

06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival

06/04 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

06/06 – Metz, FR @ La BAM

06/07 – Milano, IT @ Magnolia

06/08 – Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew

06/09 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn

06/10 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song

06/11 – Bordeaux, FR @ le block

06/12 – Tours, FR @ le temps machine

06/14 – Manchester University, UK @ Transformers

06/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Phono Del Sol Festival

07/22-23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest

08/06 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival

08/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow

08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival

08/11 – Gothenburg, DW @ Way Out West Festival

08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

08/18 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock

08/19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival

09/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom

09/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar

09/04 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas Outside

09/05 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s

09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero Theater

09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

09/13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair

09/14 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe I Le National

09/15 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater

09/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

09/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall

09/22 – Missoula, MT @ Monk’s

09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom