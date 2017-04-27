Thee Oh Sees announce North American summer tour dates

Photo by David Brendan Hall
John Dwyer‘s Thee Oh Sees just don’t know how to keep quiet, so it’s no surprise that they’ve just announced a massive stretch of new tour dates. The prolific Bay Area rockers already had a run of European shows covering May and June, and the new additions add a North American run for September. They’ll play a handful of EU fests (OFF Festival, Way Out West, Green Man, OYA Festival) in August before returning stateside for concerts in Phoenix, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Chicago, Vancouver, and elsewhere.
In addition to revealing the new dates, the band has teased fresh music for the months ahead. A press release notes that the tour could “be an indicator of a busy 2017 from the John Dwyer-led outfit,” teasing, “Could these dates point to the possibility of a new record(s)?” Nothing official yet, but with two LPs dropping last year — A Weird Exits and An Odd Entrances — another multiple-record year from Thee Oh Sees is almost to be expected.
Find the band’s full itinerary below.
Thee Oh Sees 2017 Tour Dates:
04/29 – Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival
05/05 – Winterthur, CH @ Salzhaus
05/06 – Frankfort, GE @ Zoom
05/07- Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
05/08 – Berlin, GE @ Columbia Theater
05/10 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Coopérative de Mai
05/11 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirène
05/12 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
05/13 – Lyon, FR @ L’épicerie Moderne
05/14 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo
05/16 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City
05/17 – Brighton, UK @ Clarendon Centre
05/18 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
05/19 – Rennes, FR @ Antipode
05/20 – Reims, FR @ La Magnifique Society
05/21 – Brussels, BE @ L’Ancienne Belgique
05/26 – George, WA @ Sasquatch! Festival
06/03 – London, UK @ Field Day Festival
06/04 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
06/06 – Metz, FR @ La BAM
06/07 – Milano, IT @ Magnolia
06/08 – Ravenna, IT @ Beaches Brew
06/09 – Dudingen, CH @ Bad Bonn
06/10 – Nimes, FR @ This Is Not A Love Song
06/11 – Bordeaux, FR @ le block
06/12 – Tours, FR @ le temps machine
06/14 – Manchester University, UK @ Transformers
06/17 – San Francisco, CA @ Phono Del Sol Festival
07/22-23 – Los Angeles, CA @ FYF Fest
08/06 – Katowice, PL @ OFF Festival
08/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Molotow
08/10 – Oslo, NO @ Oya Festival
08/11 – Gothenburg, DW @ Way Out West Festival
08/12 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset
08/18 – Saint Malo, FR @ La Route du Rock
08/19 – Brecon Beacons, UK @ Green Man Festival
09/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Crescent Ballroom
09/02 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister Bar
09/04 – Austin, TX @ Hotel Vegas Outside
09/05 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jack’s
09/06 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Trocadero Theater
09/10 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
09/13 – Cambridge, MA @ The Sinclair
09/14 – Montreal, QC @ La Tulipe I Le National
09/15 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Theater
09/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
09/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall
09/22 – Missoula, MT @ Monk’s
09/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/25 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom