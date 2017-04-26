There’s a Lana Del Rey and Stevie Nicks collaboration on Lust For Life

Although Lana Del Rey has yet to announce a release date for her new album, Lust For Life, she has hipped us to a few of its noteworthy collaborations. We heard her much anticipated title track team-up with The Weeknd last week, and a Sean Lennon-assisted track is also expected to appear on the final tracklist.

Now, it’s been revealed that Del Rey’s fifth studio effort will include a song featuring none other than Stevie Nicks. Despite the fact that Del Rey’s music has often felt inspired by the Fleetwood Mac singer, this would mark the first time the two Los Angeles-loving artists have ever officially joined forces. Perhaps they bonded over magical potions and incantations?

While we wait for their collaboration, revisit Lust For Life single “Love”: