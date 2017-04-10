Don’t hurt yourself trying to find a narrative story in Twin Peaks’ new video for “Wanted You” off Down in Heaven. Sure, a lot of stuff happens — singer/guitarist Clay Frankel gets drunkenly thrown out of bar, people in animal masks play a game of soccer, and there’s even some live footage cut in there — but none of it really threads together. And it’s frankly not supposed to; it’s really all about mood.

“We had a list of a few things when we started; snow, old car, candles, paint, coats, chess, animal masks,” Frankel said in a statement. “Most of it was things we had lying around. We improvised it and then we played with the editing, using reverse footage, to give it a cycle, so it ends where it begins.” It certainly looks like they had a good time, even if it doesn’t seem like they were doing much of anything. Watch the clip above.

The video drops as Twin Peaks kick off their 10-date tour with Hinds, which continues tonight in Seattle. The Chicago band have also expanded their summer itinerary, which comes in support of their recent live album, Urbs in Horto (out digitally now with vinyl coming May 5th). The new dates include shows with Spoon and Ron Gallo. Find their complete itinerary below.

Twin Peaks 2017 Tour Dates:

04/10 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile ^#

04/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge (early show) ^

04/11 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge (late show) ^#

04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^#

04/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel ^#

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/17 – Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

04/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater ^%

04/19 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory ^

04/20 – San Diego, CA @ The Irenic ^

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

04/25 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole &

04/26 – El Paso, TX @ Lowbrow Palace &

04/28 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger &

04/29 – Houston, TX @ Secret Group &

05/02 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa &

05/03 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa &

05/04 – Mobile, AL @ The Merry Widow &

05/05 – Oxford, MI @ Proud Larry’s &

05/06 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn &

05/08 – Charlottesville, SC @ The Southern &

05/09 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club &

05/10 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle &

05/11 – Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West *

05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Music Festival

05/13 – Lexington, KY @ The Burl !

05/20 – Denver, CO @ Project Pabst Denver

06/03 – Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

06/06 – Lancaster, PA @ Chameleon Club $

06/07 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony $

06/08 – New York, NY @ A2IM Awards Show

06/09 – Providence, RI @ Fete Lounge $

06/10 – Hamden, CT @ The Ballroom at The Outer Space $

06/16 – Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

06/17 – Kingston, NY @ BSP Kingston

06/20 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

06/21 – Ottawa, ON @ Zaphod Beeblebrox

06/23 – Toronto, ON @ NXNE Port Lands

06/24 – Buffalo, NY @ Tralf Music Hall

09/11 – Omaha, NE @ Sokol Auditorium ~

09/13 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater ~

09/14 – Madison, WI @ Orpheum Theater ~

09/15 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theater ~

09/16 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theater ~

# = w/ White Mystery

^ = w/ Hinds

% = w/ The Memories

& = w/ Chrome Pony, Post Animal

* = w/ FIDLAR

! = w/ White Reaper

$ = w/ Ron Gallo

~ = w/ Spoon