Thurston Moore announces new North American tour dates

This Friday, April 28th, Thurston Moore will issue Rock n Roll Consciousness, his latest solo album featuring contributions from members of My Bloody Valentine and Sonic Youth. In advance, Moore has unveiled a fresh batch of North American tour dates. The new shows take place in July and include stops in Minneapolis, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia.
Consult the full itinerary below. He’ll be joined on the road by Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth, Sun Kil Moon), Deb Googe (My Bloody Valentine, Primal Scream), and James Sedwards (Nought, Chrome Hoof).
Thurston Moore 2017 Tour Dates:
05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial
05/09 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
05/10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom
05/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room
05/17 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
05/18 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada
05/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
05/27 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes
06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla
06/14 – Bristol, UK @ The Lantern
06/15 – London, UK @ Scala
06/17 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival
06/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust
06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten
06/26 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef
06/27 – Nancy, FR @ L’Autre Canal
06/28 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
07/01 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie
07/04 – Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
07/05 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima
07/07 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival
07/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club
07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival
07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit
07/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall
07/18 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
07/19 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
07/23 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
Revisit the contemplative Rock n Roll single “Smoke of Dreams”: