Thurston Moore announces new North American tour dates

This Friday, April 28th, Thurston Moore will issue Rock n Roll Consciousness, his latest solo album featuring contributions from members of My Bloody Valentine and Sonic Youth. In advance, Moore has unveiled a fresh batch of North American tour dates. The new shows take place in July and include stops in Minneapolis, Detroit, Toronto, Boston, and Philadelphia.

Consult the full itinerary below. He’ll be joined on the road by Steve Shelley (Sonic Youth, Sun Kil Moon), Deb Googe (My Bloody Valentine, Primal Scream), and James Sedwards (Nought, Chrome Hoof).

Thurston Moore 2017 Tour Dates:

05/08 – Vancouver, BC @ The Imperial

05/09 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos

05/10 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

05/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Teragram Ballroom

05/14 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

05/17 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

05/18 – Dallas, TX @ Club Dada

05/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/27 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

06/12 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

06/13 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

06/14 – Bristol, UK @ The Lantern

06/15 – London, UK @ Scala

06/17 – Hilvarenbeek, NL @ Best Kept Secret Festival

06/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Knust

06/21 – Cologne, DE @ Stadtgarten

06/26 – Lille, FR @ Aeronef

06/27 – Nancy, FR @ L’Autre Canal

06/28 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

07/01 – Strasbourg, FR @ La Laiterie

07/04 – Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

07/05 – Warsaw, PL @ Proxima

07/07 – Trencin, SK @ Pohoda Festival

07/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club

07/14 – Chicago, IL @ Pitchfork Music Festival

07/15 – Detroit, MI @ Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit

07/17 – Toronto, ON @ The Great Hall

07/18 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

07/19 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

07/22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

07/23 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

Revisit the contemplative Rock n Roll single “Smoke of Dreams”: