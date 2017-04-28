Menu
Thurston Moore releases new solo album Rock n Roll Consciousness: Stream/download

Featuring appearances from My Bloody Valentine and Sonic Youth members

by
on April 27, 2017, 11:24pm
0 comments

Today, Thurston Moore celebrates the release of his latest solo album, Rock n Roll Consciousness. Apple Music users can stream it in its entirety down below.

Rock n Roll Consciousness serves as the former Sonic Youth frontman’s fifth solo LP to date following 2014’s The Best Day. Its five tracks, including the contemplative lead single “Smoke of Dreams”, were produced by Paul Epworth (Paul McCartney, Adele) at The Church studios in London and mixed by Randall Dunn (Marissa Nadler) in Seattle.

My Bloody Valentine bassist Debbie Googe and Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley provided additional contributions to the record. Both musicians will also be joining Moore on his upcoming Rock n Roll tour.

Rock n Roll Consciousness Artwork:

Rock n Roll Consciousness Tracklist:
01. Exalted
02. Cusp
03. Turn On
04. Smoke of Dreams
05. Aphrodite

No comments
