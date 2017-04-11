Menu
Tool announce epic one-day concert featuring Primus, Melvins, and more

Taking place at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California on Saturday, June 24th

on April 11, 2017, 12:25pm
Starting next month, Tool will embark on a North American tour, visiting many cities they haven’t played in well over a decade. The jaunt was originally announced to conclude on June 23rd at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. Now, though, the band has announced a special one-off concert taking place at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California on Saturday, June 24th.

The mini-music festival of sorts will feature a headlining performance from Tool as well as opening sets from Primus, Melvins, The Crystal Method, and an as-yet-unannounced special guest.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13th.

As we’ve extensively reported, Tool are working on their long-awaited fifth studio album. Primus’ most recent release came in the form of 2014’s Primus & the Chocolate Factory with the Fungi Ensemble. Melvins, meanwhile, recently announced their first-ever double album set for a July release.

Tool 2017 Tour Dates:
05/24 – Fairfax, VA @ Eaglebank Arena
05/27 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
05/25 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center
05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling
05/30 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena
05/31 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre
06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center
06/07 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
06/08 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
06/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
06/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
06/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
06/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
06/17 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre
06/18 – Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center
06/21 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
06/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
06/24 – San Bernardino, CA @ Gorge Amphitheatre ^

^ = w/ Primus, Melvins, The Crystal Method DJ Set, and special guest TBA

