Tool announce epic one-day concert featuring Primus, Melvins, and more

Starting next month, Tool will embark on a North American tour, visiting many cities they haven’t played in well over a decade. The jaunt was originally announced to conclude on June 23rd at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center. Now, though, the band has announced a special one-off concert taking place at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino, California on Saturday, June 24th.

The mini-music festival of sorts will feature a headlining performance from Tool as well as opening sets from Primus, Melvins, The Crystal Method, and an as-yet-unannounced special guest.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, April 13th.

As we’ve extensively reported, Tool are working on their long-awaited fifth studio album. Primus’ most recent release came in the form of 2014’s Primus & the Chocolate Factory with the Fungi Ensemble. Melvins, meanwhile, recently announced their first-ever double album set for a July release.

Tool 2017 Tour Dates:

05/24 – Fairfax, VA @ Eaglebank Arena

05/27 – Bangor, ME @ Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

05/25 – Hershey, PA @ Giant Center

05/28 – Boston, MA @ Boston Calling

05/30 – Rochester, NY @ Blue Cross Arena

05/31 – Hamilton, ON @ First Ontario Centre

06/02 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/04 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Petersen Events Center

06/07 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

06/08 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

06/09 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

06/12 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

06/13 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

06/15 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

06/17 – George, WA @ Gorge Amphitheatre

06/18 – Nampa, ID @ Idaho Center

06/21 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

06/23 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

06/24 – San Bernardino, CA @ Gorge Amphitheatre ^

^ = w/ Primus, Melvins, The Crystal Method DJ Set, and special guest TBA