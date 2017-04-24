Tori Amos announces new album Native Invader, maps out European tour

Photo by Paulina Otylie Surys

Tori Amos will release a new album on September 8th. Titled Native Invader, it marks her 15th (!) full-length overall and follow-up to 2014’s Unrepentant Geraldines.

Due out via Decca Records, the LP deals with nature and all its complexities, and humanity’s relationship with nature. The veteran singer-songwriter elaborates in a detailed statement:

“The songs on ‘Native Invader’ are being pushed by the Muses to find different ways of facing unforeseen challenges and in some cases dangerous conflicts. The record looks to Nature and how, through resilience, she heals herself. The songs also wrestle with the question: what is our part in the destruction of our land, as well as ourselves, and in our relationships with each other?

In life there can be the shock of unexpected fires, floods, earthquakes, or any cataclysmic ravager – both on the inside and outside of our minds. Sonically and visually, I wanted to look at how Nature creates with her opposing forces, becoming the ultimate regenerator through her cycles of death and re-birth. Time and time again she is able to renew, can we find this renewal for ourselves?”

Along with the album announcement, Amos has lined up a European tour in support. Dates across North America are forthcoming.

Tori Amos 2017 Tour Dates:

09/06 – Cork, IE @ Opera House

09/07 – Dublin, IE @ Board Gais

09/09 – Gent, BE @ Capitole

09/10 – Luxembourg, LU @ Den Atelier

09/11 – Paris, FR @ Grand Rex

09/13 – Amsterdam, NL @ Carre

09/14 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli

09/16 – Frankfurt, DE @ Jahrhunderthalle

09/17 – Milan, IT @ Arcimboldi

09/18 – Geneva, CH @ Theatre Du Leman

09/20 – Linz, AT @ Brucknerhaus

09/21 – Zurich, CH @ Volkshaus

09/23 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Concert

09/24 – Oslo, NO @ Konzerthus

09/26 – Hamburg, DE @ Laeiszhalle

09/27 – Essen, DE @ Colosseum

09/29 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

09/30 – Munich, DE @ Philharmonie

10/01 – Vienna, AT @ Konzerthaus

10/04 – London, UK @ Royal Albert Hall

10/05 – Manchester, UK @ Palace Theatre

10/06 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy

Revisit Unrepentant single “Trouble’s Lament”: