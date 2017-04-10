Menu
Toro Y Moi builds a complex Rube Goldberg machine in new video for “Omaha” — watch

In continued support of the anti-Trump compilation Our First 100 Days

on April 10, 2017, 10:15am
Back in February, Chaz Bundick contributed a new Toro Y Moi song called “Omaha” to Our First 100 Days, the ongoing anti-Trump music compilation. Now, he’s back with the groovy track’s official video.

Directed by Justin Morris, the clip follows Bundick as he plays with fire (quite literally) and a Rube Goldberg machine he crafted inside of his own motel room. It’s not as flashy as, say, OK Go’s gimmicks, but it’s still fascinating to see the whole contraption play itself out. Plus, you’ll want to stick around for the twist ending. Check it out up above.

In addition to his Toro Y Moi project, Bundick recently put out a collaborative album with The Mattson 2.

