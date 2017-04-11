The Mist is closer than you think. If you recall, Spike TV’s much-hyped adaptation of Stephen King’s novella-of-the-same-name was given a series order pretty much a year ago to the day. Now, the network has launched a full-scale promotional campaign, including a trailer and a poster, with the premiere set for Thursday, June 22nd.

In the original story, which was previously adapted for the screen by Frank Darabont in 2007, a small Maine town is seduced by a dangerous mist that carries some horrifying Lovecraft-esque creatures within, and much of the action is localized to a mom and pop grocery store. This series, however, expands upon that premise.

“I wanted to be respectful to the source material, but my feeling was there was already a great adaptation out there by Frank Darabont,” creator Christian Torpe told Entertainment Weekly. “The novella is 200 pages and one location, and we needed to change that to make an ongoing series. But we wanted to remain faithful to the heart of the story.”

Judging from the trailer above, viewers are going to be bouncing around all over the place, from a shopping mall, to a church, to apolice department, and even the dense, dark forests. What’s more, it appears that there’s a psychological spin to the madness as several characters hint that the mist may play tricks on your mind. Interesting.

Stay tuned for a full trailer breakdown this Friday with another episode of The Losers’ Club, Consequence of Sound’s weekly Stephen King podcast. Rest assured, they’ll have studied every little detail with equal measure. In the meantime, catch the trailer for yourself above, grab the poster below, and read more about the series here.