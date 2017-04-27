Photo by​ ​​Ben Rouse

​​CoSigned folk singer-songwriter Trevor Sensor has announced his debut full-length, Andy Warhol’s Dream. The husky-voiced Illinois native will release the follow-up to last year’s Texas Girls and Jesus Christ and Starved Nights of Saturday Stars EPs on June 16th via Jagjaguwar.

Recorded at Steve Albini’s Electrical Audio studio in Chicago, the album features production from Foxygen’s Jonathan Rado, Richard Swift (The Shins, Damien Jurado), and Brandon Darner (Imagine Dragons). The rhythm section behind Sensor is made up of drummer Julien Ehrlich and bassist Max Kakacek from fellow Chicago-area CoSignees Whitney.

As for the album’s title, Sensor said in a press release that Andy Warhol’s Dream references the artist’s famous “15 minutes of fame” prediction. “I’m only really referencing Warhol as a vehicle for the ultimate representation of celebrity culture because of his repeated Marilyn Monroe or Elvis paintings or whatever,” Sensor explained. “But now we’re in a post-God society that is finding new golden calves to worship, that is moving beyond that.”

That attitude is again reflected in the album’s latest single, “High Beams”. Coming after last months’ “The Money Gets Bigger”, this new track rings clean from the back of a dusky bar in a rundown industrial town, but is built for bigger stages. The hopes of a dreamer in just such a small town are present in both the dancing piano notes and Sensor’s own rasp. As the musician himself explained,

“The song derives from the desire to be one of those people on the television – a desire instilled in us since childhood in America and the western world at large. A desire that consumes us, especially those few born in middle America who look for supposedly greater things beyond the horizon of cornfields and prairies, or the northern factory towns of England – those places where nobody of any pop cultural significance is suppose to come from – for there is only so much room in the camera lens, the television screen, and we must save it for the pretty, plastic people.”

Take a listen via the song’s video below.

Pre-orders for Andy Warhol’s Dream are going on now. A deluxe bundle option features the album on limited edition metallic silver vinyl as well as CD in a six-panel wallet, the Starved Nights of Saturday Stars EP on 12-inch, and a download card for Texas Girls and Jesus Christ. Find the album art and tracklist below.

Andy Warhol’s Dream Album Art:

Andy Warhol’s Dream Tracklist:

01. High Beams

02. Lion’s Pride

03. On Your Side

04. The Reaper Man

05. Stolen Boots

06. Andy Warhol’s Dream

07. It Wasn’t Good Enough

08. Sedgewick

09. In Hollywood, Everyone is Plastic

10. The Money Gets Bigger

11. Starborne Eyes

Sensor will be on tour in May and July with The Family Crest and Mt. Joy. Find his itinerary below.

Trevor Sensor 2017 Tour Date:

05/03 – Amsterdam, NL @ De Roode Bioscoop

05/04 – London, UK @ St Pancras Old Church

05/13 – New York, NY @ The Mercury Lounge *

05/14 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Cafe Club *

05/16 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Tavern *

05/17 – Ferndale, MI @ The Loving Touch *

05/18 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas *

05/19 – Milwaukee, WI @ Collectivo Coffee *

05/20 – Minneapolis, MN @ Turf Club *

05/22 – Denver, CO @ Lost Lake Lounge *

05/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Court *

05/25 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza *

05/27 – Portland, OR @ Doug Fir Lounge *

07/08 – Des Moines, IA @ 80/35 Festival

07/14 – Toronto, ON @ Drake Underground ^

07/19 – St Louis, MO @ Duck Room ^

07/20 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement ^

07/25 – Washington, DC @ DC9 ^

07/27 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s ^

08/02 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub ^

08/03 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Hi-Fi ^

* = w/ The Family Crest

^ = w/ Mt. Joy