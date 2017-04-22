“Trump Will Kill America” is etched on The Smiths’ Record Store Day vinyl release

Photo by​ Yukiko Nakagawa / Flickr

There is at least one person in this world capable of bringing The Smiths back together, and (despite his best efforts) it’s not Coachella founder Paul Tollett. For Record Store Day 2017, the seminal band led by Morrissey and Johnny Marr released a 7-inch vinyl containing two previously unreleased tracks. The 7-inch was exclusive to the UK, but etched on the vinyl was a bitting political message aimed at the leader of another Western Democracy: “Trump Will Kill America.”

As Slicing Up Eyeballs points out, the etching is inscribed on A-side of the vinyl’s run-out groove. The design of the single’s artwork is credited to “Esteban” — Spanish for “Steven” — the first name of Morrissey.

As for the music contained on the vinyl, the A-side is a demo mix of The Queen is Dead single “The Boy With the Thorn in His Side”. The B-side is an unearthed “early Drone Studios version” of “Rubber Ring”.

See photos of the etching below:

Hard to see but the Smiths vinyl is hand-etched with "Trump will kill America". Word. ✊🏼 pic.twitter.com/oO1dBq2E1O — Sarah✌🏼 (@sarahbuddery) April 22, 2017