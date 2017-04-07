U2 credited as contributors to Kendrick Lamar’s new album

We learned tonight that Kendrick Lamar’s new album arrives in one week, on April 14th. The iTunes listing doesn’t reveal much in the way of details, but upon pre-ordering the album, a list of composing credits is revealed. Among those mentioned: UK crooner James Blake, Canadian free jazz quartet BadBadNotGood, and super producers The Alchemist and Mike WiLL Made It.

Most intriguing, however, is the presence of Paul Hewson, David Evans, Adam Clayton, and Larry Mullen — you may known them as the members of U2. It remains to be seen whether Bono and co. actually wrote a song for the album or merely were sampled, but it’s an intriguing development nonetheless. Surprisingly, this would not be Bono’s first hip-hop collaboration. He previously teamed up with Swizz Beatz and Kanye West on the as-yet-unreleased track “Skyscrappers”.

More details should revealed be shortly. In the meantime, check out the list of composer credits as revealed via iTunes:

Track 1: D. Tannenbaum and Anthony Tiffith

Track 2: Mike WiLL Made-It

Track 3: Sounwave, DJ Dahi, and Anthony Tiffith

Track 4: Sounwave, James Blake, and Richie Riera

Track 5: Sounwave

Track 6: DJ Dahi, Sounwave, Anthony Tiffith, and Terrace Martin

Track 7: The Internet’s Steve Lacy, Anna Wise, and Anthony Tiffith

Track 8: Mike WiLL Made-It

Track 9: DJ Dahi, Mark Spears, and BadBadNotGood

Track 10: Zacari Pacaldo, Teddy Walton, Sounwave, Greg Kurstin, and Anthony Tiffith

Track 11: Mike WiLL Made-It, DJ Dahi, Sounwave, Anthony Tiffith, and U2

Track 12: The Alchemist

Track 13: Richie Riera, Sounwave, DJ Dahi, D. Tannenbaum, Anthony Tiffith, and Cardo

Track 14: 9th Wonder