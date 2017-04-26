Ellen DeGeneres is always pretty enthusiastic about her musical guests, from Spoon and The Growlers to Migos and Future. When Warpaint guested on the daytime TV show on Monday, the host took her gusto one step further by choosing which song the Los Angeles dream pop band would play on-air.

DeGeneres ultimately went with the grooving Heads Up track “Whiteout”, and Warpaint, as they usually do, nicely unfurled it before a backdrop that alternated between warm hues of red, pink, and purple. There was even some infectious hip-swaying from the band. Catch the replay up above.

ellen chose the song…guess which one https://t.co/EbZ0e1Uoth — Warpaint (@_Warpaint) April 24, 2017

Heads Up is out now via Rough Trade Records. Warpaint have a long stretch of North American and European tour dates coming up, including shows opening for Depeche Mode and festival sets at Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Belgium’s incredible Rock Werchter.