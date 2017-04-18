Warpaint to open Depeche Mode’s upcoming North American tour

Warpaint will be on the road for the next couple of months behind their latest album, Heads Up. One run of North American dates in particular will see them support UK legends Depeche Mode, who also recently put out their Spirit LP.
This newly unveiled trek takes place from late August through late October, with stops scheduled in Denver, Chicago, Montreal, New York, Miami, Austin, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. It’s part of Depeche Mode’s larger stateside Spirit tour and comes after Warpaint’s busy summer spent playing festivals like Governors Ball in New York, Rock Werchter in Belgium, and Lollapalooza.
Warpaint 2017 Tour Dates:
04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival
05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Centennial Olympic Park
05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival
05/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
05/16 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
05/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theater
05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
05/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Q101 Piqniq
05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Fest Music Festival
06/02 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Music Festival
06/05 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall
06/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
06/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater
06/10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival
06/25 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
06/30 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival
07/01 – Vilanova I La Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival
07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/07 – Algés, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
07/09 – Cheshire East, UK @ Blue Dot Festival
07/12 – Zagreb, HR @ Culture Factory
07/13 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
07/14 – Kassel, DE @ Kulturzelt Festival
07/15 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt Festival
08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Park
08/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre %
08/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %
08/27 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre %
08/30 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater %
09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena %
09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %
09/05 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell %
09/07 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center %
09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %
09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %
09/13 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre %
09/15 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena %
09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater %
09/20 – Del Valle, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre %
09/22 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion %
09/24 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion %
09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion %
09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena %
10/02 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara County Bowl %
10/06 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center %
10/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena %
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %
10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena %
10/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center %
10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena %
10/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place %
% = w/ Depeche Mode
Revisit Heads Up track “New Song” and Spirit cut “Where’s the Revolution”: