Warpaint to open Depeche Mode’s upcoming North American tour

Warpaint will be on the road for the next couple of months behind their latest album, Heads Up. One run of North American dates in particular will see them support UK legends Depeche Mode, who also recently put out their Spirit LP.

This newly unveiled trek takes place from late August through late October, with stops scheduled in Denver, Chicago, Montreal, New York, Miami, Austin, Phoenix, and Los Angeles. It’s part of Depeche Mode’s larger stateside Spirit tour and comes after Warpaint’s busy summer spent playing festivals like Governors Ball in New York, Rock Werchter in Belgium, and Lollapalooza.

Warpaint 2017 Tour Dates:

04/22 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Music Festival

05/12 – Atlanta, GA @ Centennial Olympic Park

05/14 – Atlanta, GA @ Shaky Knees Festival

05/15 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

05/16 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

05/18 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theater

05/19 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

05/20 – Tinley Park, IL @ Q101 Piqniq

05/21 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Fest Music Festival

06/02 – New York, NY @ Governor’s Ball Music Festival

06/05 – Providence, RI @ Fete Music Hall

06/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

06/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ 20th Century Theater

06/10 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music Festival

06/25 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

06/28 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

06/30 – Gdynia, PL @ Open’er Festival

07/01 – Vilanova I La Geltru, ES @ Vida Festival

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/07 – Algés, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/09 – Cheshire East, UK @ Blue Dot Festival

07/12 – Zagreb, HR @ Culture Factory

07/13 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

07/14 – Kassel, DE @ Kulturzelt Festival

07/15 – Gräfenhainichen, DE @ Melt Festival

08/05 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/11 – San Francisco, CA @ Golden Gate Park

08/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre %

08/25 – Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center %

08/27 – Detroit, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre %

08/30 – Chicago, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater %

09/01 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena %

09/03 – Toronto, ON @ Air Canada Centre %

09/05 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell %

09/07 – Washington, DC @ Verizon Center %

09/09 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %

09/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden %

09/13 – Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre %

09/15 – Miami, FL @ American Airlines Arena %

09/18 – Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater %

09/20 – Del Valle, TX @ Austin360 Amphitheatre %

09/22 – Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion %

09/24 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion %

09/27 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion %

09/30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena %

10/02 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara County Bowl %

10/06 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center %

10/10 – Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena %

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl %

10/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/21 – Seattle, WA @ Key Arena %

10/23 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center %

10/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena %

10/27 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place %

& = w/ Depeche Mode

Revisit Heads Up track “New Song” and Spirit cut “Where’s the Revolution”: