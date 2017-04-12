The venerable pop-punkers of Wavves are set to release a new album, You’re Welcome, on May 19th via Ghost Ramp. The band’s already dropped three singles from the album, including the fuzzy Weezer throwback “Animal”, and now they’re back with “Million Enemies”. Considering the band’s troubled history with former label Warner Bros. (and their subsequent takedown), the song is likely an autobiographical one.

The song comes with a playful video that recasts the four-piece as glam rock superstars in the vein of David Bowie. Directed by Rocco Rivetti, the video finds a young girl finding sanctuary with the band after trying to escape her overbearing mother. The band dons jewels and capes as they strum Flying V guitars on what looks like a set from ’70s TV. Watch it above.

Wavves hit the road with Blink 182 starting on April 21st.