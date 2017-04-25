Wes Anderson’s next movie, Isle of Dogs, gets 2018 release date

Wes Anderson’s highly anticipated next movie, Isle of Dogs, finally has a release date: April 20th, 2018. No doubt observers of that auspicious holiday will enjoy celebrating while watching the film, which features an all-star cast voicing stop-motion dogs — which is just the sort of thing one might imagine seeing on 4/20 anyway.

Bryan Cranston, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Scarlett Johansson, Greta Gerwig, Jeff Goldblum, F. Murray Abraham, Harvey Keitel, Akira Ito, Akira Takayama, Koyu Rankin, Courtney B. Vance, Yoko Ono, Liev Scheiber, Bill Murray and Edward Norton, among others, have lent their talents to the upcoming stop-motion animated project. The story is set in Japan and reportedly tells the tale of a young boy missing his canine companion.

In addition to the release date, Fox Searchlight has shared a brand-new poster heralding the film’s immense cast. Check it out below, along with Anderson’s previously revealed teaser announcing the project below.