Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff will reunite for first performances together in 12 years

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air cast reunited last month much to (almost) everyone’s delight. For Will Smith, the afternoon spent with his TV costars won’t be his last big reunion of the year: He and DJ Jazzy Jeff are set to take the stage together for a pair of festivals in August. What better time to rekindle that ’90s nostalgia than “Summertime”, ya know?

The hip-hop outfit is scheduled to headline UK’s Livewire Festival, which goes down August 25-27th, as well as MTV Summerblast in Croatia, slated for August 25-26th. These upcoming shows follow brief reunions in 2016, when Smith and Jazzy Jeff performed together at the annual Roots Picnic, and 2013, which saw them rap with Alfonso Ribeiro (Fresh Prince’s Carlton) on the Graham Norton Show. However, it marks their first full-fledged concert since 2005.

Smith and Jazzy Jeff released five albums together under the name The Fresh Prince and DJ Jazzy Jeff, including 1991’s Homebase, which spawned the Grammy-winning “Summertime”. They eventually went their separate ways in the mid-’90s, when Smith’s Hollywood career began to take off. Last year it was reported that the duo was planning a summer tour, but obviously that never came to fruition. Smith has also mentioned that he and Jazzy Jeff have recorded upwards of 30 new songs together.

Revisit “Summertime” below.