Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, The Avett Brothers, and My Morning Jacket team up for Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Photo by Michael Caufield / Getty
Last summer, Willie Nelson put on the inaugural Outlaw Music Festival, bringing together Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, Lee Ann Womack, and more for a one-day event in Scranton, Pennsylvania. This summer, Nelson is taking the show on the road with the inaugural Outlaw Music Festival Tour.
The initial six-date swing kicks off on July 1st in New Orleans and includes further stops in Dallas; Detroit; Milwaukee; Rogers, Arkansas; and Syracuse, New York. Along for the ride are Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan and His Band, The Avett Brothers, My Morning Jacket, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff, and several more. The touring show will have the feel of a festival, with local cuisine, craft beers, and artisan tents on hand. And this is just the beginning; more artists and dates are said to be announced in the coming weeks.
Not every act will be playing every city, however. See below for the individual lineups as they currently stand.
07/01 — New Orleans, LA at Shrine On Airline:
Willie Nelson & Family
The Avett Brothers
Sheryl Crow
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
Other Artists To Be Announced
07/02 — Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion:
Willie Nelson & Family
Sheryl Crow
The Avett Brothers
Hayes Carll
Margo Price
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
07/06— Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion
Willie Nelson & Family
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Sheryl Crow
Margo Price
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
07/08 — Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena:
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan and His Band
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Sheryl Crow
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
07/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest:
Willie Nelson & Family
Bob Dylan and His Band
Sheryl Crow
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
Margo Price
Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real
07/16 — Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater:
Willie Nelson & Family
My Morning Jacket
Sheryl Crow
Margo Price
Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 21st. Visit the Outlaw Music Festival’s official website for more details.