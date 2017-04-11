Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, The Avett Brothers, and My Morning Jacket team up for Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Photo by Michael Caufield / Getty

Last summer, Willie Nelson put on the inaugural Outlaw Music Festival, bringing together Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, Lee Ann Womack, and more for a one-day event in Scranton, Pennsylvania. This summer, Nelson is taking the show on the road with the inaugural Outlaw Music Festival Tour.

The initial six-date swing kicks off on July 1st in New Orleans and includes further stops in Dallas; Detroit; Milwaukee; Rogers, Arkansas; and Syracuse, New York. Along for the ride are Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan and His Band, The Avett Brothers, My Morning Jacket, Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Sheryl Crow, Nathaniel Rateliff, and several more. The touring show will have the feel of a festival, with local cuisine, craft beers, and artisan tents on hand. And this is just the beginning; more artists and dates are said to be announced in the coming weeks.

Not every act will be playing every city, however. See below for the individual lineups as they currently stand.

07/01 — New Orleans, LA at Shrine On Airline:

Willie Nelson & Family

The Avett Brothers

Sheryl Crow

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

Other Artists To Be Announced

07/02 — Dallas, TX @ Starplex Pavilion:

Willie Nelson & Family

Sheryl Crow

The Avett Brothers

Hayes Carll

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

07/06— Rogers, AR @ Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion

Willie Nelson & Family

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Sheryl Crow

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

07/08 — Detroit, MI @ Joe Louis Arena:

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan and His Band

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Sheryl Crow

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

07/09 — Milwaukee, WI @ Summerfest:

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan and His Band

Sheryl Crow

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Margo Price

Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

07/16 — Syracuse, NY @ Lakeview Amphitheater:

Willie Nelson & Family

My Morning Jacket

Sheryl Crow

Margo Price

Tickets for the general public go on sale Friday, April 21st. Visit the Outlaw Music Festival’s official website for more details.