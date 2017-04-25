Win tickets to Mamby on the Beach 2017

Just because you live in a landlocked city doesn’t mean that summer can’t be beach season. At least, that’s the case in the grand city of Chicago, where the shores of Lake Michigan are dotted with pleasant oases of sand. There’s no better way to enjoy the waterfront than at Mamby on the Beach festival, coming June 24th and 25th to Oakwood Beach.

Now in its third year as a full-fledged, two-day music festival, Mamby once again welcomes a mix of the best indie, pop, and electronic music alongside local talent. This year’s bill features MGMT, Local natives, Flying Lotus, Cut Copy, Walk the Moon, Misterwives, Miike Snow, Thundercat, MUTEMATH, STRFKR, BJ the Chicago Kid, Sir the Baptist, and more. There’s also the Mixmag Tent, which will house performances from the likes of Tchami, Green Velvet celebrating 25 years of Relief Records, The Magician, Justin Martin, MK, Sam Feldt, Lee Foss, and Justin Jay.

As if enjoying the sun and sand in a metropolitan city like Chi-Town weren’t enough, Mamby the party even hotter. That’s why we’re giving away one (1) pair of GA passes to Mamby on the Beach 2017. Enter by filling out the widget below, and earn extra entries by completing simple social media tasks.

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter.