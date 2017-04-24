Win tickets to Sloss Music & Arts Festival 2017

There’s a music festival in Alabama that this year is headlined by Alabama Shakes. I mean, come on, that spells perfection right there. Still, Sloss Music & Arts Festival actually gets better the farther down the lineup you look.

Taking place July 15th and 16th at the Sloss Furnaces National Historic Landmark in Birmingham, AL, the fest’s bill also includes Run the Jewels, Sturgill Simpson, Widespread Panic, Spoon, ODESZA, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Needtobreathe, Conor Oberst, Vince Staples, Charles Bradley & HIs Extraordinaires, and Francis and the Lights. If that weren’t enough, Phantogram, Tycho, Cherub, Cahsmere Cat, Waka Flocka Flame, K. Flay, Hiss Golden Messenger, Beach Slang, Wray, Ages and Ages, and more are also slated to perform.

If for some crazy reason you thought seeing Brittany Howard and co. in their namesake state wasn’t enough, then surely that lineup should be more than convincing. So if you want in on Sloss 2017, you’re in luck, because we’re giving away one (1) pair of GA passes to this year’s festival. To enter, simply fill out the widget below.

Winner must provide their own transportation and accommodations. Entry automatically enrolls you in the Consequence of Sound newsletter.