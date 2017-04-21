Win tickets to Spring Awakening Music Festival 2017

Ah, spring. The gray skies give way to blue, the temperature rises, and the music festivals start opening their gates. This year, Chicago’s Spring Awakening Music Festival welcomes the changing of the seasons from June 9th-11th. Not just your typical equinoctial celebration, the event brings a stacked bill of EDM and dance music’s biggest names to Addams-Medill Park.

This year sees acts like Armin van Buuren, Diplo, Martin Garrix, Griz, and Galantis top a bill that also features Axwell ^ Ingrosso, Duke Dumont, Die Antwoord Datsik, Alesso, Marshmello, Afrojack, Keyes N Krates, Benny Benassi, Paul Van Dyk, Rüfüs Du Sol, Snails, Gorgon City, Yellow Claw, Borgeous, and more.

