Love is Love is the forthcoming album from Woods, due for release on April 21st via Woodsist. Spanning six tracks, it’s the psychedelic folk rockers’ ninth overall following last year’s City Sun Eater in the River of Light.

Written in the wake of the 2016 Election, the LP is “a document of protest in uncertain times and an open-hearted rejection of cynicism in favor of emotional honesty,” according to the group. “It is bright, and then, unexpectedly, a little dark sometimes too.”

Woods offered fans a look into this duality on album’s title track, which dropped a few weeks back. Now, they’ve unveiled another preview with “Bleeding Blue”, a track that wavers between pensive moments and more encouraging, horn-led arrangements.

Stream it down below.

Along with today’s song, Woods have announced a North American tour in support of Love is Love.

Woods 2017 Tour Dates:

05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom

05/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah

05/20 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s

05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

05/24 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret

05/25 – Victoria, BC @ Copper Owl

05/26 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern

05/27 – Portland, OR @ Portland Rose Festival

06/30 – Hudson, NY @ Club Helsinki

07/02 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

07/04 – Barrington, NH @ Boogie in the Barn

07/05 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot

07/06 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Garrison

07/10 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

07/11 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

07/12 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter

07/13 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel

07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

07/15 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom