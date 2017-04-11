Love is Love is the forthcoming album from Woods, due for release on April 21st via Woodsist. Spanning six tracks, it’s the psychedelic folk rockers’ ninth overall following last year’s City Sun Eater in the River of Light.
Written in the wake of the 2016 Election, the LP is “a document of protest in uncertain times and an open-hearted rejection of cynicism in favor of emotional honesty,” according to the group. “It is bright, and then, unexpectedly, a little dark sometimes too.”
Woods offered fans a look into this duality on album’s title track, which dropped a few weeks back. Now, they’ve unveiled another preview with “Bleeding Blue”, a track that wavers between pensive moments and more encouraging, horn-led arrangements.
Stream it down below.
Along with today’s song, Woods have announced a North American tour in support of Love is Love.
Woods 2017 Tour Dates:
05/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Teragram Ballroom
05/19 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah
05/20 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s
05/21 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel
05/24 – Vancouver, BC @ The Fox Cabaret
05/25 – Victoria, BC @ Copper Owl
05/26 – Seattle, WA @ Sunset Tavern
05/27 – Portland, OR @ Portland Rose Festival
06/30 – Hudson, NY @ Club Helsinki
07/02 – Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
07/04 – Barrington, NH @ Boogie in the Barn
07/05 – Burlington, VT @ ArtsRiot
07/06 – Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa
07/07 – Toronto, ON @ Garrison
07/10 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle
07/11 – Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
07/12 – Richmond, VA @ Strange Matter
07/13 – Washington, DC @ Rock & Roll Hotel
07/14 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
07/15 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom