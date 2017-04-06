Yes announce greatest hits US tour, ELP’s Carl Palmer and Todd Rundgren to open

Prog rock icons Yes will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tomorrow. Ahead of the historic event, they’ve announced plans for a greatest hits tour across the US.
Dubbed “YESTIVAL”, the summer outing will feature classic tracks from the band’s first nine studio albums, including 1971’s Fragile, 1974’s Relayer, and 1980’s Drama. The jaunt runs from early August to early September, and counts Baltimore, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, and Los Angeles as stops. More dates are expected to be announced soon.
The touring lineup for Yes consists of Steve Howe (guitar), Alan White (drums), Geoff Downes (keyboard), Jon Davison (vocals), and Billy Sherwood (the late Chris Squire’s chosen successor on bass). Founding member Jon Anderson will take part in this weekend’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities, but is not expected to join the band on the road.
Joining Yes on the road will be Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy band honoring the work of Emerson, Lake & Palmer and multi-instrumentalist/producer Todd Rundgren.
Consult the full itinerary below.
Yes’ YESTIVAL 2017 Tour Dates:
08/04 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre
08/05 – Boone, NC @ Holmes Convocation Center
08/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion
08/08 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater
08/10 – Mashantucket, CT @ MGM Grand at Foxwoods
08/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheater
08/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Center
08/16 – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre
08/17 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre
08/19 – Elgin, IL @ Festival Park
08/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion
08/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre
08/23 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
08/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre
08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint
08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater
09/03 – Tulalip, WA @ Tulalip Amphitheatre
Revisit Fragile’s “Roundabout”: