Yes announce greatest hits US tour, ELP’s Carl Palmer and Todd Rundgren to open

Prog rock icons Yes will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame tomorrow. Ahead of the historic event, they’ve announced plans for a greatest hits tour across the US.

Dubbed “YESTIVAL”, the summer outing will feature classic tracks from the band’s first nine studio albums, including 1971’s Fragile, 1974’s Relayer, and 1980’s Drama. The jaunt runs from early August to early September, and counts Baltimore, Brooklyn, Cleveland, Phoenix, Oklahoma City, and Los Angeles as stops. More dates are expected to be announced soon.

The touring lineup for Yes consists of Steve Howe (guitar), Alan White (drums), Geoff Downes (keyboard), Jon Davison (vocals), and Billy Sherwood (the late Chris Squire’s chosen successor on bass). Founding member Jon Anderson will take part in this weekend’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame festivities, but is not expected to join the band on the road.

Joining Yes on the road will be Carl Palmer’s ELP Legacy band honoring the work of Emerson, Lake & Palmer and multi-instrumentalist/producer Todd Rundgren.

Consult the full itinerary below.

Yes’ YESTIVAL 2017 Tour Dates:

08/04 – Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

08/05 – Boone, NC @ Holmes Convocation Center

08/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Pier Six Pavilion

08/08 – Upper Darby, PA @ Tower Theater

08/10 – Mashantucket, CT @ MGM Grand at Foxwoods

08/11 – Brooklyn, NY @ Ford Amphitheater

08/12 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Center

08/16 – Greensburg, PA @ The Palace Theatre

08/17 – Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

08/19 – Elgin, IL @ Festival Park

08/20 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion

08/22 – Oklahoma City, OK @ The Zoo Amphitheatre

08/23 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

08/25 – Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

08/26 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

08/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ Microsoft Theater

09/03 – Tulalip, WA @ Tulalip Amphitheatre

Revisit Fragile’s “Roundabout”: